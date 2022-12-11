2023: Kwankwaso in Osun, outlines plans to end security challenges

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has promised to put an end to the challenge of insecurity currently plaguing the country if elected president of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso also assured that as president, he will value the life of every Nigerian and also promised to tackle the unrest in some sections of the country.

He stated this in Osun on Saturday during a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The NNPP presidential candidate who disclosed that the purpose of his visit to the state was to take his education revolution agenda across the country added that his administration would do whatever it took to ensure that every child in the country is given the opportunity to get an education.

He also stressed that there was a need to beef up security mechanisms in academic institutions to encourage more students to continue schooling.

According to him, “To protect our schools, we have to increase the number of security personnel to secure every inch of the country. We will also improve intelligence gathering to compliment that. Security is generally paramount.

“We are going to do whatever it takes to ensure that each and every child in this country is given the opportunity to go to school.

“Our responsibility is to ensure there is security in this country. And that is why we have decided to raise the number of the military from 250 to 1 million.

“On medical tourism, we need to do two things. One, is putting our house in order; by improving the Govt-owned institutions. Two, is to encourage private sector participation. Leaders also need to set a good example and seek treatment at home.

“I believe that if you’re aspiring to lead people, you owe them accountability regarding your health status. I assure you that I am in good health and I can release my certificate for you to see. And the last medical examination I had gave me a good health guarantee of 30 years.”

Also, as part of his confidence building measures, Kwankwaso maintained that he has no bank account and business anywhere in the world except in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso’s visit to the Ooni of Ife is coming on the heels of earlier visits by Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar, who had paid a visit to the Ife monarch, was also in the state for the PDP presidential rally in the state.

Both presidential candidates also outlined their plans of tackling the challenges confronting the country and added that their visit to the monarch was also to get his royal blessings.