2023: Leave Us Alone, Akwa Ibom Is PDP – Gov. Emmanuel Warns Dissidents

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has told political dissidents to leave Akwa Ibom people alone as the state is Peoples Democratic Party and nothing less.

He said the politics of 2023 will not divide the state even as he urged the people not to allow partisan politics to destroy the progress the state has so far achieved.

Governor Emmanuel stated this on Friday at the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo during the inauguration of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) and its National Executive Committee.

The governor who noted that peace in the state was responsible for the development it has witnessed urged the Akwa Ibom people not to accept any political party whose aim is to destroy the achievements the state has recorded, saying the state belongs to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the peace in the state should be replicated in all the states in Nigeria.

His words, “what message are we giving to the outside world, leave us alone. Politics cannot divide us. I stand in the gab for Akwa Ibom State and declare peace on all parts of the state. I declare peace in all LGAs of Akwa Ibom State. This message started here in Akwa Ibom is needed in all the 36 states of Nigeria. This message must go round that we need peace, we need brotherhood. This symbolizes the hallmark of our movement.

“Without peace, there is no development, without peace, there is no progress, without peace nothing can be done. The absence of progress is the absence of peace. What are we saying to the world? Leave us alone.

“Politics will never divide us, political parties will never divide us. If we, citizens of the state agree that there will be peace, there must be peace. For any place to have peace, one party must decide to play a fool and that is you. We are saying no to armed robbery, conflict, inter-religious wars.

“Even the politics of 2023, the politics of partisan war will not divide us. This is a socio-political movement. Peace must be sustained and multiplied so that we can move forward.

“Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom. The only political party that can ensure peace in Akwa Ibom is PDP. As we go into 2022, politics will gather momentum. Any party who would not preach peace to you, don’t open your doors to them.”

While declaring the occasion open, the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo said the gathering was without discrimination, as everybody present was bonafide members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekpo said the peace enjoyed in the state was as a result of Governor Udom Emmanuel who has properly laid the foundation for peace, saying whoever God has destined to lead the state after him would be peaceful.

He said the peace movement was open for all to join, noting that the progress the state has made under the leadership of the state superintended by the Governor was not in doubt.

He said the person who would take over the State in 2023 must pursue peace, fairness, equity and justice, adding that people were able to gather for the inauguration of the MPM because people of the state are mindful of the need to put the state together.

Speaking on behalf of the inaugurated committee, National Chairman of MPM and immediate past National Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Emmanuel Enoidem said the committee has in the past three months already gone round preaching the message of peace in the state.

Enoidem explained that the people were prepared to stand with the Governor in his succession plan, as they were in support of him, saying the tradition in which the Governor picks his successor will be upheld.

He promised that members of the committee at the state, local government and ward levels were committed to ensuring that the PDP wins the 2023 elections and continues to rule the state.