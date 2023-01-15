2023: Mixed reactions trail removal of Peter Obi’s campaign posters in Anambra

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the removal of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s posters in Anambra State.

The Labour Party, LP, alleged that the Government of Anambra State has pulled down Obi’s campaign billboards in strategic places in the state.

The party accused the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, of giving the order in that respect.

A Labour Party chieftain told journalists that Obi and Umeh’s giant billboard at the Unizik Temporary Site Flyover along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway was pulled down at the weekend by the Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency( ANSAA).

He said, “The billboard at UNIZIK Temporary Site Junction along Enugu-Onitsha expressway was today (Saturday) removed on the orders of Soludo.”

However, the Managing Director of ANSAA, Mr Tony Ujubuonu, denied claims that the billboard was removed on the order of the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

He said, “Whatever was removed was due to a challenge we had with the agent that erected the board”.