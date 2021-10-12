2023: More Knocks On APC As Prominent Benue Citizens Lead Thousands To PDP

Some prominent politicians in Benue State alongside thousands of their supporters have dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Top politicians in the state who dumped the APC on Monday include, Architect Joseph Kyaagba, Chief Joe Akaakar, the Baba Jiro of Egbaland as well as Barrister Michael Gwaza, ACP John Actsu and thousands of their supporters.

The defectors were received by the state Governor, Samuel Ortom at the Central Primary School Township, Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state.

In a remark while receiving the defectors into the party, Governor Ortom assured the new PDP members of equal opportunities in the party, expressing optimism that PDP will take over leadership of the country after the 2023 general election.

The Governor who lamented the level of hardship allegedly imposed on Nigerians by the current administration, said the ruling party has actually done what others never did for the country since inception as recently claimed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Dr Gabriel Suswam, lawmaker representing the Benue North East, urged the people of Jechira to do away with divisive politics and team up so as to feature credible aspirants for the anticipated 2023 governorship election.

Similarly, Senator representing Benue South, Comrade Abba Moro said Nigeria has lost “virtually everything under the APC-led administration”, stressing that only the PDP has the capacity to redeem the country in 2023.

Former Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Architect Joseph Kyaagba who spoke on behalf of the defectors described the APC as a party that has encouraged bloodshed, saying the road to the party leads to nowhere.

He said they have returned to join forces with Governor Ortom and other leaders to ensure justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians.

State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede received the defectors into the party and handed them over to Governor Ortom while party flags were presented to leaders of the defectors drawn from the APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.