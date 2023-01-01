    Login
    Economy Flight Ticket From Nigeria To Ghana Costing 500K Is Insane – Cross Okonkwo

    Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cross Okonkwo has come out to say that he recently discovered economy flight ticket to Ghana is now over N500,000. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Cross Okonkwo

    According to him, he is absolutely shocked that the price from Nigeria to Ghana will be that expensive because he considers it a joggable journey.

    His words, “Wait ooo ticket to Ghana is over 500k and that’s just economy ooo. Ghana.. Ghana way just there here.. something way I fit jog . Una dey mad.”

