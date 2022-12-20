2023: My opponents have no integrity – Tinubu

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate for next year’s presidential election, Bola Tinubu says his opponents in other parties have no integrity.

Tinubu disclosed this on Tuesday in Calabar, Cross River State, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders of the APC.

He said he was confident that the APC will win all elections next year, while telling the cheering crowd that he has all it takes to win and rule the country.

“They have no past; they have no experience, no track record, no integrity, so all they do is resort to insults and abuses. My concern is the development of Nigeria, and that is what I will do as President,” he said.

Tinubu added, “It is our fault in this country that these past 60 years we have not made progress, but moving Nigeria forward is a task that must be done.”