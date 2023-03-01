2023 Nigeria’s Presidential Election Full Results Across 36 States and FCT Abuja

The full results for the 2023 presidential election has now been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The collation exercise started on 26th February to 1st March 2023 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. According to the collated results, the following top four candidates emerges:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) polls 8,805,655 votes.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polls 6,984,520 votes.

Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) polls 6,058,918 votes.

Alhaji Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polls 1,496,688 votes.

See the breakdown of results for the top 4 candidates across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja: