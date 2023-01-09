2023: North paying price of voting based on religion, ethnicity – LP’s Yusuf Datti

The Vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has said Northern Nigeria is paying an extremely high price for voting based on religion and ethnicity.

The former lawmaker disclosed this during ‘The Peoples Townhall’ organised by Channels Television and its partners on Sunday. The presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi also made an appearance at the event.

Baba-Ahmed said he and Obi would collectively work towards solving all problems, including insecurity and corruption.

He said, “The day you will hear the sentence “President Peter Obi”, Nigeria has already united. Once Nigerians are united, we will collectively work towards solving all problems – insecurity, failed-failing economy, and unprecedented aggravated corruption.

“We truly deserve the votes of Nigerians because this is one election that is turning out to be about character backed by record, competence and capacity. This is clearly not supposed to be an election about sentiments of religion and ethnicity because right now, Nigeria is paying a very high price; northern Nigeria is paying an extremely high price for voting based on religion and ethnicity.

“We are going to stop the killings and start the healing; stop the stealing, start the keeping; stop the slide of our currency and start the climb of our society.”