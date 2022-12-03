2023: Obasanjo hosts Okowa, Tambuwal, Lamido, other PDP leaders in Ogun

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday evening in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

InfoStride News reports that the team was led by the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The Director General of the campaign council, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, were in the team to Obasanjo’s residence.

Others in the delegation were former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; his Cross River State counterpart, Liyel Imoke and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Speaking after two hours behind closed doors, Tambuwal said the team was in Ogun to pay respects to the elder statesman.

“We came to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.”

Tambuwal disclosed that the PDP is in the build-up, saying “we will continue to do what we have to do to win the 2023 election.”