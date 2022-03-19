INEC Continuous Voter Registration – Basic Things You Must Know

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the Continuous Voter Registration nationwide, ahead of the 2023 elections.

It is also important to note that as a New Voter, you can Pre-Register online, or as a Registered Voter, you can Review your Voter Registration, Request to Update your Information or Transfer your Voter Registration to another Polling Unit.

A message from the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu reads in full:

“I am pleased to introduce the Commission’s online portal for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

“Since the resumption of voter registration on a continuous basis in 2017, the Commission has been looking at ways to make voter registration easier, more accessible, and user-friendly not only to the multitude of prospective registrants, but also to registered voters who may wish to transfer their registration or have had their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) missing or defaced.

“This is one of the Commission’s innovations to enhance voter experience by making the registration exercise faster, easier, and less crowded than before. Given the lingering COVID-19 situation, the new registration solution will help decongest registration centers, reduce delays, and allow prospective registrants to schedule appointments and monitor their applications from the comfort of their homes.

“The portal allows a two-step registration process in which first, prospective registrants login to pre-register by providing their basic biodata and some biometrics and second to complete the registration by physically presenting themselves at a designated registration center of their choice.

“This considerably eases the process as a substantial part of the exercise would have been completed online before physical contact with registration officials. I urge all eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the services offered by the Commission through this portal.

Additionally, In this resource, InfoStride News highlights the few basic things you ought to know concerning the CVR exercise:

1.CVR is open to all Nigerian citizens from 18 years upwards, who are yet to register for their Permanent Voter’s Card. As long as you are over 18 years old and is yet to register, the voter registration is for you.

2.This exercise is also for those who have issues with their accreditation during the past elections, have issues with their PVC or their biometric details, want to change their addresses, retrieve damaged PVCs, and correct data issues.

3. According to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, there are 2,673 centres across the country. At least 5,346 INEC staff have also been deployed to enable the Commission to reach “all the nooks and crannies of the country.”

4. The CVR will be carried out continuously for over a year until the third quarter of 2022.

5.During the registration, the commission is targeting at least 20 million new voters.

6. INEC has introduced an online portal that will be used for the online process. This will reduce the queues in physical centers. You can visit the portal to carry out the pre-registration here: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/

7.To know the centre nearest to you, you can also visit the portal. Kindly click on the link provided above.

8.The registration will involve two processes; online pre-registration and physical registration. After providing your details online for registration, you will then book an appointment via the portal to visit designated centers to capture biometrics and photographs.

9.The exercise continuously takes place from 9 am till 3 pm, every Monday to Friday, excluding weekends.

10. The online process is easy, free of charge and can be done with a mobile phone.

To commence registration or modifications, simply go to https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/