2023: Oyo PDP Mandates Senatorial, Reps Aspirants To Pay N1.5m, N1m As Administrative Charges

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mandated all aspirants jostling for various elective positions in the state pay administrative charges.

The party noted that the payment of the administrative charges is compulsory for all aspirants under the platform of the party.

It stated that all aspirants who wish to contest in the 2023 elections must obey the order.

The party made these disclosures in a statement signed by the Secretary of the party, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke.

Adeleke, in the statement obtained by the media on Friday, explained that the executive of the party has ratified and approved the charges for state administrative charges for all aspirants who are seeking to run for elective positions in the state.

The party said that after payment, the aspirants are required to bring the teller to the state secretariat of the party to collect a receipt.

It warned that no aspirant will be screened without the payment of the state charges.

The party said that serving members of the senate are to pay the sum of N1.5 million while aspirants are to pay the sum of N1 million.

It added that serving House of Representatives members are to pay N1 million while aspirants are to pay the sum of N250,000.

The party said, “This is to inform all our aspirants that the Oyo State chapter of PDP has officially ratified and approved the below amount for State Admin Charges for all aspirants who are seeking to run on our platform in Oyo State.

“Serving members of the State House of Assembly – N500,000. Other Assembly aspirants – N100,000

“Serving House of Reps members – N1,000,000. Other House of Representatives aspirants – N250,000

“Serving members of the Senate – N1,500,000. Other Senatorial aspirants – N1,000,000.”

The party warned that aspirants who do not pay will not be screened.

Adeleke in a telephone conversation with Journalists confirmed the veracity of the statement on Friday.

He told the media that the charges are purely a party matter.

He said, “It is true. Yes. It is purely a party matter. It is our internal affair. Yes. It is done like that”.