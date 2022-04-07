2023: PDP Re-Adjusts Timetable, Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the deadline was earlier shifted from Friday, April 1 to April 8.

Under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022, while the last day for the submission of all forms has been extended to April 17, 2022.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Thursday, disclosed that under the adjusted timetable for State House of Assembly: April 19, 2022, National Assembly: April 20, 2022, Governorship: April 21, 2022, and for Presidential: April 25, 2022, have been fixed for screening of aspirants for various positions.

The statement further reads “Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows; State House of Assembly: April 21, 2022, National Assembly: April 22, 2022, Governorship: April 26, 2022, and Presidential: April 27, 2022.

“Please note that all duly completed state assembly forms are to be submitted at the various states secretariat of the party.”

All aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members are urged to be guided accordingly.