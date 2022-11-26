2023: Peter Obi not what Nigeria needs, mentioning his name disgraceful – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said it would be a disgrace for him to mention the name of his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Tinubu stated this while speaking at a rally in Gbaramatu, Delta state on Friday.

According to the former Lagos governor, the “wrong statistics” from Obi are not what Nigeria currently needs.

Tinubu went on to describe himself as one of “a few” presidential candidates still in the race.

He said: “As I stand before you, there are a few of us left running. One says he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He is always on the run and he is tired. Tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough.

“The other one think na statistics we go chop. He lies with arithmetic that no Indian can solve. To mention his name is a disgrace to me. I won’t mention the name. Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economy — that is not what Nigeria needs.”