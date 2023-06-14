I Want To Make The Most Of My Liverpool Opportunity – Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister has come out to say that Liverpool is the Boca Juniors of England. He recently revealed this while hailing Jurgen Klopp’s role in his transfer to Merseyside, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Klopp is definitely one of the most important reasons why he chose Anfield because the German manager’s desire to have his signature was very compelling.

Alexis added that he is at a very good stage of his career and he wants to make the most of his Liverpool opportunity.

His words, “I had the opportunity to speak with him [Klopp]. It was one of the most important reasons why I took the decision so early in the transfer window. I saw his desire to have me and his desire to continue to win titles for the club, so for me it was very important. We spoke about football, his vision and his wish that the club continues to grow and wins championships.”

“I’m at a very good stage of my career. I want to make the most of this opportunity,”

“To arrive to one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in England is a great joy and a dream for me. I feel that joining Liverpool was the right step for me to take, not just because of the present but because of the history that it has and the passion that it transmits. Liverpool is the Boca [Juniors] of England. I can’t wait to play there.”