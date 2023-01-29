2023 polls: Abia PDP names zone to produce Ikonne’s replacement

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the zone to produce its governorship candidate in Abia ahead of a fresh primary.

The former flagbearer, Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne died on January 25 after months of battle with a protracted illness.

The PDP already scheduled February 4 as the date for the election to pick a new standard bearer for the March 11 polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had directed the party to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days of Ikonne’s death.

A statement by Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman, announced that members of the State Caucus met on Sunday.

The gathering, after deliberations, zoned the seat to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area where the late Ikonne hailed from.

The meeting was attended by PDP leaders from across the State, including Abia North, Ikwuano/Umuahia, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government areas.

Present were Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, ex-governor Theodore Orji, House of Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Orji, senatorial candidates, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd).

The PDP urged members to support the decision of the caucus and work towards a successful primary election coming up on Saturday.

“The Party also calls on members to remain vigilant and expect more information and briefings from the Publicity Department in due course”, Amah added.