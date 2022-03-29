2023: Saraki Meets Kwara Aspirants, Appeals For Transparent Process

Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, has met with aspirants for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly in Kwara State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, with an appeal to elders of the party to ensure a transparent process.

The interactive session held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, included Party Elders and stakeholders across the state.

The meeting, according to a statement by the Press Officer on Local Matters to Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, was to ensure candidates for the forthcoming general elections emerge preferably through a consensus and transparent process, devoid of rancour or internal conflicts.

Speaking at the well attended meeting, Saraki said he was delighted to see many qualified individuals indicating interest to represent the various constituencies in the interest of Kwara State.

He noted that the development indicated the readiness of the PDP to wrestle power from the present APC ruling government in the state.

While expressing hope that the best will emerge in the interest of the party and the people, the former Senate President called for unity, understanding and sacrifice from the party members.

He also appealed to elders and stakeholders to ensure that the process is fair and transparent enough to produce the most popular candidate who will guarantee victory at the polls.

The party leader warned the party leadership against imposition of candidates, an autocratic process and what he called “jamba” zoning.

Saraki, a National leader of the PDP, expressed optimism that “our party will achieve consensus in the emergence of candidates as we work to strengthen our party’s chances in 2023.”