Firm supports vulnerable children in Oyo community

A supermarket chain brand, FoodCo, has begun a school support programme to assist vulnerable school children in its host communities.

A statement made available to TheInfoStideNewsOnline on Saturday noted that the first phase of the program was targeted at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital where the company has its origins.

It also noted that beneficiary schools were Methodist Primary School, Bodija and St. James Basic School, Oke Ado, where educational kits including school bags and writing materials were distributed to the pupils.

The Head of Innovation, Growth and Transformation, Funmi Aiyepeku, stated that the support drive was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

She said, “We are delighted to announce the roll-out of the FoodCo school support drive, beginning with our home community in Ibadan. As a proudly home-grown company, FoodCo has always seen itself as a partner in the growth and progress of its host communities. That informs our continuous investment in opportunities that hold value for them and have a significant positive impact on their future sustainability.

“According to the United Nations, one out of every 5 Nigerian children is currently out of school. A key contributor to this is poverty and the lack of quality educational materials to enhance the learning experience for children. We are optimistic that as we embark on similar interventions in other vulnerable communities, it will help to attract more children into the classrooms as well as improve the overall quality of learning within our communities.

“Children, particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds, will continue to be at the centre of FoodCo’s CSR interventions. This is evident in some of our legacy programs including the FoodCo Annual Children’s Christmas Party and the now-rested Adegbenga Sun-Basorun Scholarship Scheme.”