Racism Is Staining La Liga’s Image – Javier Tebas

La Liga president, Javier Tebas has come out to say that he is concerned about the reputational damage suffered by the league over racist abuse aimed at Vinicius. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would actually support points deductions as a punishment to deal with the problem because he is very worried about the stain such a habit is having on Spanish football.

Tebas added that La Liga has worked to fight against racist insults over the years, so it cannot be condoned.

His words, “Of course I’m worried [about LaLiga’s image]. If I wasn’t, I’d be crazy. LaLiga has worked to fight against racist insults. But obviously it worries me… It’s a blow, but we’ll work to recover the reputation we may have lost. We think it doesn’t reflect the reality.”

“The punishment of taking away points only exists currently in the case of fielding an ineligible player,”

“Would it be good? I think so. Although with the current regime, and the powers we’re asking for, I think that would be enough.”