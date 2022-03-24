2023: Saraki Roots For Young, Vibrant Nigerian Leader, Tasks Electorates In Ondo

The immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said for the country to be rescued in 2023, Nigerians must vote for a young person who is vibrant, courageous and intelligent.

Saraki emphasized that Nigerians cannot continue to suffer under the misrule of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Senate President spoke in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, during a visit to the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where he discussed his presidential ambitions for 2023 with delegates.

Saraki, who was represented by Kawu Baraje, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, claimed the APC-led administration had no plan to better the lives of Nigerians.

He said the party has also driven the country behind but that Saraki’s presidency will restore the country back to health.

All of the promises that endeared the ruling party to Nigerians in 2015, he claims, were false and deceptive.

“In 2015 when the APC came to power. They promised to create one million jobs but our children and youths are still roaming on the streets. So where are the jobs?

“Also, the major security challenge that we have in this country before is Boko Haram but now we have bandits and I have never heard about that in my entire life before. Bandits are now taking over everywhere in the north.

“Even when Saraki was in the National Assembly, he was the only Senator that came up and said there is nothing like fuel subsidy.”