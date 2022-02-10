2023: Sule Lamido Debunks Imposing Son, Hopes PDP Reclaims Power

Former Governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido has said his greatest hope is for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to reclaim power in the 2023 general election.

Lamido stated this while responding to questions on the BBC Hausa service.

He was reacting to alleged plans to impose his son, Mustapha Sule Lamido as the PDP Gubernatorial candidate in the state.

Lamido explained that he has no intention to impose anyone as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the coming election.

He said”Power belongs to God and he gives it to whomever he wishes”

“Therefore whoever emerges I will support him and my only hope is that PDP reclaims power across the country”

“And our prayers is that Allah SWA looks at Nigeria’s situation and gives us leaders in states who are willing to overcome the country’s problems, not our personal interest” Lamido stated.