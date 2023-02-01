2023: Tinubu now distancing himself from APC’s failures – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was trying to distance himself from the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Atiku said Tinubu’s recent criticisms against Buhari’s government was an attempt to distance himself from the current government’s failures.

The former Vice President, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, was reacting to Tinubu’s remark that “they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800.”

Speaking during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tinubu he said if the situation was arrested earlier, Nigeria would not be where it is now.

Atiku lamented that Tinubu was distancing himself from the APC’s failures which he had vigorously defended since 2015.

A statement by Shaibu said, “Tinubu has disingenuously been criticising Buhari, trying to extricate himself from the failures of the APC which he had vigorously defended in the last eight years. Nigerians must not be deceived by this charlatan who is now posing to be on the side of the masses.

“It is funny that Tinubu, who proudly held the position of national leader of the APC for the last eight years, could throw the President under the bus in his failed and desperate quest for power.”