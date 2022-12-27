2023: Tinubu will secure highest votes in Ebonyi – Ogah

The lawmaker representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the national assembly has assured that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu will secure the highest votes in the 2023 general election in Ebonyi State.

Ogah made this known at his hometown at Item Amegu community in Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi State during the Christmas celebration.

He charged the citizens of his constituency to vote for all candidates of the APC and threatened not to see any opposition political parties in Ikwo land.

According to him: “Everybody that came here must go home with a bag of rice. With this, everybody must vote for our incoming President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu because he is the one that will secure the highest votes in Ebonyi State come the 2023 general election.

“When this is done, we will be able to stand firm in the national assembly to ask that we should be given more position by the President. We will vote for all the APC candidates starting from our governorship candidate, Ogbonnaya Nwifuru.

“I stand with him (Nwifuru) and from today, I don’t want to see any opposition political parties in Ikwo land. You cried for roads and I have given you roads. You cried for water and I have given you water. You cried for employment and I have given your sons and daughter employment. And so, you have to vote for APC candidates” he stated.