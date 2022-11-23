2023: Vote Tinubu for continuity — Badaru urges Jigawa residents

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Wednesday, urged the electorate to vote for Sen. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 for continuity.

The governor said that voting for Tinubu was important in order to ensure that he continued with the road, rail line and other Federal Government projects initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the State.

Badaru spoke in Gumel shortly after presenting flags to APC’s candidates contesting for various elective positions in Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District.

He said that APC remained the only party trusted by people in the State and Nigeria at large.

“We fulfilled almost all our campaign promises, as there is no community in the State that is yet to benefit from one or more capital projects by our great party, the APC.

“We have a legacy in the State and I assure you that voting for APC at all levels will ensure the continuity of such projects and programmes,” NAN quoted the governor as saying.

Badaru urged the electorate to vote massively for the party’s governorship candidate in the State, Malam Umar Namadi.