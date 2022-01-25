2023: We Are Yet To Take Any Decision On Zoning – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party is yet to take any decision on zoning ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mr. Mamman Mohammed.

He said the purported zoning was false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.

Buni warned that the publication of the purported zoning by the APC was just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with him or the party.

He said: “The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him.”

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to the zoning of offices”, the statement said.

Buni urged the public to disregard the purported list, saying it was misleading and completely false.