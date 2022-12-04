2023: West African Elders’ Forum to commence pre-election mission in Nigeria

Ahead of the general elections billed to commence in February next year, the West African Elders’ Forum (WAEF) has deployed a pre-election mediation team to Nigeria to interface with major political actors and key stakeholders.

The information is contained in a statement issued by the Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Ominabo on Sunday.

According to the statement, the mission is led by a former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma.

The team also includes Fatoumata Tambajang, former Vice President of the Gambia, and Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers, former Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

According to a statement by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ann Iyonu, “the mission is part of the Forum’s approach to exploring preventive diplomacy to reduce electoral related tension and violence in Africa.”

It noted, “During the visit, the team will have strategic engagements with political actors and key stakeholders on Sunday 4th, Monday, 5th and Tuesday, 6th December 2022, in Abuja.

“WAEF is interested in democracy promotion, peace, security, and governance initiatives in the sub-region.

“The Forum has embarked on a mediation mission in Gambia and will be doing the same in Sierra Leone ahead of the country’s general election in 2023.”

Beyond this, political actors from various parties in Nigeria are seriously engaging in campaign activities ahead of the all-important polls slated for next year, 2023.

Recall also that while the campaigns are going on, the National Security Adviser, NSA Babagana Monguno recently had cause to warn the politicians against stifling campaigns of their opposition, stressing that the full weight of the law will be visited on any erring politician henceforth.

There had also been reported cases of INEC offices being set on fire with the recent one recorded in Ogun State and the federal government has launched a manhunt for those culpable.