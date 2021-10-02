2023: Why I Asked Appointees Seeking Election To Resign – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has revealed why he directed his political appointees seeking elective positions in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign.

InfoStride News recalls that the governor had on September 15, directed his appointees in the state government who have political ambitions for the 2023 general elections to resign within 15 days.

Sequel to the directive, about 14 appointees, including four commissioners, the governor’s Chief of Staff, and his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, tendered their resignation letters within the week.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Ortom, who attested that the former appointees were good, said since they were nursing other ambitions, he asked them to resign to enable him make fresh appointments so that his administration can “finish strong” in 2023.

“They (appointees) are good people. I gave the directive that those who want to contest elections should resign and that’s what they have done. They have done the right thing by resigning.

“I will replace those who have resigned so that we can finish strong. If we finish strong, it becomes easier for whoever is nominated in my party (PDP) for any elective position to win the election,” he said.

Governor Ortom insisted that he has no favorite candidate as his successor, adding that he would work for any of the aspirants who eventually emerges winner of the party’s primary election.