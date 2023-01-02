2023: Why we suspended our party chairman -Taraba PRP

The leadership of the Taraba State Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has finally broken their silence on why the party’s chairman, Abdullahi Maikasuwa, was suspended from office.

In an interactive session with newsmen on Tuesday, in Jalingo, the party alleged that the chairman had on many occasions been involved in “corrupt practices” hence the collective decision to relieve him of his appointment.

The aggrieved executive who spoke through one of their colleagues, Samuel Emmanuel, also alleged anti-party activities by the suspended Chairman.

Stressing that “the sacked chairman has been harassing and extorting money from members at the local government levels” a state executive, Emmanuel, said the party unanimously appointed Idris Umar, the State Treasurer, as the Acting Chairman of PRP Taraba State pending the decision of the National Working Committee regarding the suspension.”

The executive also alleged that Maikasuwa had also breached the party’s Constitution by operating the party as a sole business.

“Maikasuwa has breached the party constitution and fundamental principles of our party by not operating on the people’s based interest but personal interest,” They said.

His alleged action of holding meetings with the governorship candidates of PDP and APC, according to them, did not only violate the party’s constitution but also placed an embarrassing image on the party and the people.

In a swift reaction, the embattled chairman who not only denied all the allegations levelled against him, urged the party’s faithful and Tarabans at large to discard the allegations which he described as “false”.

”The acclaimed executive lacks the constitutional powers to suspend me as the party’s state Chairman”, he said.