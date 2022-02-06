2023: Wike Warns Nigeria Will Shake, Reveals Candidate PDP Will Give Ticket

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that Nigeria will shake when the south finally makes its decisions regarding the 2023 presidential election public.

He further said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will only give its sole presidential ticket to a candidate who has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

The Governor said that the main opposition party would not be browbeaten into surrendering its presidential ticket to selfish politicians who would serve only the interest of the wealthy few in Nigeria.

Wike spoke at a grand reception put together for him by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality, held at the Abalama School field in Asari Toru Local Government Area on Saturday.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said that Wike reiterated that political leaders in the south will soon come out with their decision concerning the country’s number one position.

Wike said: “The day the south will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.”

He added, “No amount of gang-up can make PDP give somebody who will want to run an election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians.

“Anybody who wants to be the candidate of PDP must be a candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”