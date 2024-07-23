24-Year-Old Man Arraigned for Defilement and Abduction of Minor in Lagos

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old man, Adekunle Elijah, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over the alleged defilement and abduction of a 14-year-old girl.

Elijah, whose address is unknown, faces a three-count charge of abduction, defilement, and unlawful touches.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, informed the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 11 at approximately 11 p.m. at Off Transformer, Agadangba, Ajara, Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun stated that Elijah abducted the 14-year-old girl and had sexual intercourse with her.

He further alleged that the defendant unlawfully touched the girl and removed her underwear before penetrating her private parts.

The offences, Adeosun said, contravened sections 268, 261, and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Elijah, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya also ordered the defendant to deposit N200,000 with the Chief Registrar.

The case was adjourned to September 9 for mention.