2face Idibia Is My Rest And Safe Place – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has jumped on social media to express her love for her husband, 2face Idibia. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, 2baba is not just her husband or her man, he is more like her home, rest, heart and safe place.

Her words,

WOW.

Innocent Ujah Idibia Listen MON (born 18 September 1975), known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.Noted for his vocal range, lyrical depth, and longevity, he is widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest musicians of all time.

He is most influential for the rise in popularity of Nigerian pop music in the 2000s, and his solo debut album Face2Face (with the smash hit “African Queen”) ushered in a new wave of awareness and reverence for Nigerian music amongst Africans on the continent and in diaspora. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. 2Baba is the first winner of MTV EMA Best African Act category in 2005, and is one of the most awarded Nigerian musicians in history.

Innocent Ujah Idibia was born in Jos. He is from the Idoma ethnic group in the southern part of Benue State, in central Nigeria. He attended Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School in Makurdi, Benue State. Tuface enrolled at the Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT), where he did his preliminary National Diploma course in Business Administration and management.