I Knew I Wouldn’t Get My Chance At Liverpool – Loris Karius

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper, Loris Karius has come out to say that he has no hard feelings towards his former club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, leaving Anfield was the right thing to do because he found myself in a situation where he knew he would not get his chance if he stayed.

Karius added that there is no bad blood with LFC now that he has joined Newcastle because he left with Klopp‘s blessings.

His words, “I found myself in a situation where I had to stay at Liverpool, knowing I wouldn’t get my chance.”

“It was discussed openly with the manager. There’s no bad blood, but knowing the situation from the beginning was tough. Last season, being left out of the matchday squad, you lose a bit of the feeling you have when you win, lose and travel with the team. You just miss it.”