A Call for Internal Accountability – Shehu Sani Writes

In recent times, there has been a significant amount of finger-pointing and blame directed towards external factors for the challenges facing the North.

However, it is crucial to turn the lens inward and critically examine our own practices and attitudes.

This reflection is essential for understanding the root causes of our issues and fostering meaningful change, Ex Senator Shehu Sani wrote on his social media page.

1. Educational Disinterest Despite Free Public Schools

Despite the availability of free public education, many young people in the North remain uninterested in attending school.

This lack of enthusiasm for education undermines our collective progress and highlights a need for greater encouragement and value placed on learning within our communities.

2. Economic Dependence of Spouses

A prevalent issue is the reluctance to support our spouses in pursuing careers or using their skills to contribute financially.

This tendency leaves many women dependent and vulnerable, especially when faced with the loss of their partners.

Encouraging mutual economic support within families could significantly improve their resilience and stability.

3. Reluctance to Serve as Apprentices

Many young individuals are unwilling to engage in apprenticeships or vocational training due to a lack of patience and commitment.

This attitude limits their opportunities for skill development and economic advancement, contributing to broader socio-economic challenges.

4. Exploitation of Children by Religious Teachers

In rural areas, some parents send their children to religious teachers in urban centres, only for these children to end up begging or engaging in petty crime to support their teachers.

This practice highlights the need for more responsible and ethical management of child welfare and education.

5. Ethnic and Religious Protectionism

For decades, there has been a tendency to shield and protect leaders from our own ethnic or religious groups, regardless of their performance.

This protectionism has led to a lack of accountability and has hindered effective governance and development.

6. Homegrown Security Issues

The bandits and terrorists causing havoc in the North often originate from within our own communities.

These individuals, who may have been part of our congregations and social circles, pose a severe threat to security and stability. Addressing this issue requires a critical examination of how we deal with radicalisation and criminal behaviour within our own ranks.

7. Religious Divisions

The North once thrived in harmony and unity, but now faces divisions along religious lines.

This shift has eroded the sense of community and brotherhood that previously characterised the region. Rebuilding this unity is essential for overcoming current socio-political challenges.

8. Transactional Voting Behaviour

Our voting patterns often reflect a preference for candidates who offer immediate material benefits rather than those who are committed to genuine service and long-term development.

This transactional approach undermines the democratic process and the potential for progressive change.

9. Misinformation on Health Services

Religious and cultural myths have led to the rejection of essential health services such as immunisations.

This has resulted in a significant number of children suffering from preventable diseases, further compounded by a lack of support for those who are afflicted.

It is crucial to address these misconceptions and promote public health initiatives effectively.

10. Misplaced Priorities in Consumer Spending

Many women and girls in the North possess high-value items like iPhones but lack basic business capital.

This disparity highlights a misalignment of priorities and underscores the need for a shift towards more prudent financial planning and investment in economic opportunities.

11. Educational Barriers for Girls

Girls in the North are often denied the opportunity to pursue higher education due to negative perceptions of universities.

This denial limits their potential and perpetuates cycles of inequality and underdevelopment.

12. Reluctance to Enlist Women in Security Forces

There is a noticeable reluctance to encourage female participation in security forces, despite their potential contributions.

This resistance not only limits opportunities for women but also hinders the development of a more inclusive and effective security apparatus.

13. Celebration of Graduates

At graduation ceremonies, particularly from public universities, it is often the parents of students from the South who are more visibly supportive and celebratory.

This trend reflects broader issues related to educational investment and community support.

14. Decline of Local Industries

Industries in major northern cities like Kano, Kaduna, and Jos have faced decline, exacerbated during periods when northern leaders were in power.

The closure of these industries reflects broader economic issues that need to be addressed through strategic planning and support for local businesses.

15. Agricultural Decline

Farmers in rural northern areas continue to use outdated farming methods, such as hoes, despite the potential for modernisation.

The decline of traditional agricultural outputs, like the groundnut and cotton pyramids, underscores the need for agricultural reform and support.

16. External Ownership of Key Businesses

Many critical businesses in the North, such as those dealing in spare parts, building materials, and pharmaceuticals, are owned by individuals from other regions.

This ownership reflects a lack of local entrepreneurial development and highlights the need for increased support for northern entrepreneurs.

17. Attributing Issues to Divine or Political Factors

When northern leaders were in power, poverty and insecurity were often attributed to divine will or personal failings.

Now, these issues are blamed on current leadership. A more constructive approach involves acknowledging and addressing internal factors that contribute to these problems.

18. Limited Dominance in the FCT

Despite the Federal Capital Territory being located in the North, local businesses have not significantly dominated the economic landscape in areas like Abuja, Suleja, and Mararaba.

This issue reflects broader challenges related to economic participation and competition.

19. Mismanagement of Resources

The North has been blessed with vast land, resources, and population.

However, the effective use and management of these resources have often been lacking. Recognising and utilising these advantages is crucial for regional development.

20. Internal Responsibility

Ultimately, a significant portion of the North’s problems can be attributed to internal issues rather than external factors.

Addressing these challenges requires self-reflection, accountability, and a commitment to positive change from within the region.

Senator Shehu Sani’s reflections serve as a call to action for the North to address its internal issues and take responsibility for its challenges.

Only through self-examination and reform can the region hope to achieve lasting progress and development.