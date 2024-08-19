A Doctor Told Me My Wife Will Not Be Able To Walk Or Give Birth Again – Obi Cubana

Popular businessman, Obi Cubana has come out to react to the false allegations that surfaced when his wife, Ebele fell ill after giving birth. He recently had his say while speaking during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he remembers rumor mongers spreading news that he used his wife for money ritual at the time, and he was shocked to find out his own friends were also saying the same thing.

He added that his wife eventually recovered against all odds, despite a doctor telling him she would not be able to walk or give birth again.

His words, “After my wife gave birth to Alex, something happened. On Valentine’s day she developed a strange illness. We were at the Hilton then and Alex was three months old and my wife became numb and at the time I was building Cubana. We were managing it but it became worse so on the 15th we were about to check it out and she collapsed so we rushed her to the best hospital then, in Abuja.

So when we took her for a CT scan, they said that she had a cyst in the brain that was blocking the nerves controlling one side of her body. At the time I became confused because Ibiza was at the top and I had started constructing Cubana.

The discussions started and people started saying things. It was someone who called me and said that he heard people saying that I used my wife for JuJu. I said what? And it was my so-called friends who said it. My focus was on getting my wife to be okay. She went to South Africa and the best hospital started treatment and at a point, she was paralysed halfway. So I was flying to South Africa back and forth and my wife was there for a year.

The doctor told me that my wife would not die but she won’t be able to walk or give birth again. That night, I cried throughout the night and my wife told me ‘Obi, I will walk in my feet again and I will train this baby.’ She proved everyone wrong; we had three more boys and now you’d never see any sign of paralysis.”

