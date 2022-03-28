    Login
    Subscribe

    A Draw Vs Ghana In Kumasi Is Not A Bad Result – Troost-Ekong

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has come out to admit that Nigeria will be under pressure vs Ghana in Abuja. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    William Troost-Ekong
    William Troost-Ekong

    According to him, the players are always under pressure while playing for Nigeria, but the World Cup playoff will take the tension to a whole new level.

    Ekong added that going to Kumasi and getting a draw was a decent result, but Ghana must be defeated in Nigeria.

    His words, “We are always under pressure playing for Nigeria every time we are putting on the shirt and representing millions. We know how much it means for us and for our families.”

    See also  Watford Showed Character Vs Everton - Troost-Ekong

    “Going to Kumasi and getting a draw I think it wasn’t a bad result and come Tuesday we are hoping to secure the ticket.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply