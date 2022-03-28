A Draw Vs Ghana In Kumasi Is Not A Bad Result – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has come out to admit that Nigeria will be under pressure vs Ghana in Abuja. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players are always under pressure while playing for Nigeria, but the World Cup playoff will take the tension to a whole new level.

Ekong added that going to Kumasi and getting a draw was a decent result, but Ghana must be defeated in Nigeria.

His words, “We are always under pressure playing for Nigeria every time we are putting on the shirt and representing millions. We know how much it means for us and for our families.”

“Going to Kumasi and getting a draw I think it wasn’t a bad result and come Tuesday we are hoping to secure the ticket.”