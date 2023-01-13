Weghorst To MUFC Is Not Done Yet – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to confirm that his club is close to completing a loan deal for Burnley striker, Wout Weghorst. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the transfer is not complete yet, but both parties are close to finalizing the deal, even if Weghorst will not be available for the Manchester derby.

Erik ten Hag added that Anthony Martial trained recently but will still have to be accessed ahead of kick off.

His words, “We are close. He will not be available for tomorrow.”

On needing more attackers, “Weghorst wasn’t even available in the last weeks, it would be a bonus if he was. We have won a lot of games without Anthony Martial.”

On injuries, “I think Diogo Dalot is not available and Anthony Martial he trained this morning, so we have to wait to see how he trains. It will be decided tomorrow morning.”