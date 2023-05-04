A Lot More People Are Crazy About Manchester United Than Bayern Munich – Sabitzer

MUFC midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer has come out to say that everything is bigger at Manchester United compared to Bayern Munich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he already had the chance to experience 2 great clubs during his career, but his few months in England has shown him that a lot more people are crazy about Manchester United.

Sabitzer added that he is really enjoying his time at Old Trafford and he feels proud to be the part of the current team.

His words, “I’ve already experienced a lot in my career, I’ve also experienced Bayern Munich. Everything is bigger here. There are even more people who take care of you. People are crazy about Manchester United. You can feel it at Old Trafford, how excited the fans are about the club. We are a force at home. We haven’t lost a game this season and that’s where you see the connection between fans and players. So all I can say is that I’m enjoying being here and very proud to have managed to have been a part of it.”

“Of course there hasn’t been any contact up to now, because they have a lot going on and we do too. Everyone is focused on their task. In which direction it will go, everything will be analysed and discussed at leisure.”