A Lot Of Things Need To Change At MUFC – Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has come out to say that MUFC deserved to lose vs Leicester City. He recently revealed that conceding the first goal cheaply was very disappointing for him and the team.

According to him, the truth is that MUFC have been having these kinds of performances for a while now, therefore something must be done to fix things in time ahead of the next match.

Pogba added that a lot of things need to change at Old Trafford for results to improve.

His words, “To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time,”

“We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals We need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way.”

“We need to find something, we need to change.”