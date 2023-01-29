A Name Change Will Give Zaya An Easier Life – Dwyane Wade

Ex-NBA star, Dwyane Wade has gone back to court to fight his ex-wife’s petition to stop their 15-year-old transgender daughter from legally changing her name and gender. This was recently revealed to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, Wade is arguing that he has the full authority to make decisions on behalf of Zaya, and his ex-wife has no proof as to why a name change won’t be in Zaya’s best interest.

He added that he believes a name change would actually allow Zaya to have an easier life after the transgender decision.

