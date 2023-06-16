A Nice Smile Turns Me On – Kim Kardashian

Popular Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has come out to share her dream qualities in a man. She recently had her say during the new episode of KUWTK, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, a nice smile works the magic with her because teeth is always a major turn on for her, and she also wants a calm partner with good hygiene.

Kim added that her man must also be supportive and successful because she needs someone who can be a role model for her kids.

Her words, “No heavy baggage, I have enough. Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

“No balding. But then, I don’t know. If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean? But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

WOW.