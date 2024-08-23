A Woman Is Bought As Soon As A Man Pays Her Bride Price – Brymo

Popular singer, Brymo has come out to speak against the tradition of paying bride price. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, paying of bride price simply symbolizes the transfer of ownership over women to their husbands, rather than honouring their individuality and autonomy, so he does not agree with the tradition.

Brymo added that a man expresses full ownership on things he pays, and a woman is not a property to own.

His words, “I saw in a movie scene the other day where a man told a female love interest that ‘a woman that can be bought is not worth having’.. and it all made sense to me without a doubt left in my mind, and that the practice of paying bride-price depicts the transfer of ownership of the bride.

And I may participate nought of that, and especially because the other who was paid for may ever still choose to be as they want to afterwards… and posing ownership problems for the procurer…and a man expresses full ownership on things he pays for…yet a woman ain’t a thing to own or one to dictate for.”

On abortion, “Let abortions on all safe levels be legal, and so that folks may be enforced to stay and raise the kids they bring forth by law… there is too much of letting adults walk away from commitments they pretended to be partaking of a while before..-; and abortion being legal may then let us decide properly what child to keep, and the law to stay and raise them may then exist for knowing that no child may be abandoned!!”

WOW.