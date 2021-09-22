Abeokuta Golf Club Hosts Inaugural Edition of Apagun Olumide Golf Tournament

The Abeokuta Golf Club hosted the inaugural edition of the Apagun Olumide Golf tournament in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, from Wednesday the 22nd of September to Saturday, the 25th of September, 2021.

The four-day event is expected to attract about 150 golfers from around the world, with the aim of sustaining the vision of Late Apagun Olumide for the Abeokuta Golf Course and the development of golf in the country.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the tournament, Prince Robert Bakre in a statement stressed that the tournament is driven by the passion and vision of the late Apagun Olumide for the game of golf.

“Apagun had a great vision for the game, his inspiration was driven by his passion for the game of golf. He was selfless in his encouragement of golfers across the

entire nation regardless of their level. He contributed much of his time towards making the Abeokuta Golf Club an enjoyable experience for many.

“The Organizing Committee of the Apagun Memorial tournament has keyed into Apagun’s vision. one of the shortcomings of the Abeokuta golf course is its poor playing condition during the dry season. Our Committee is poised to address this issue.

“We will launch a fundraising campaign focusing on corporate and high network individuals with a plan to irrigate the entire golf course.

“This objective aligns with Apagun’s vision of a better golf course, hence why the committee has decided to immortalize Apagun with this legacy project. We encourage you all to support us in any way you can to help us achieve his dream”, Prince Bakre said

Also speaking, the Captain of the Abeokuta Golf Club, Kola Adeneye stated that the tournament is meant first and foremost, to immortalize the late Apagun Olumide, and to recognize his immense contributions to the growth and development of the game of Golf, particularly at the Abeokuta Golf Club

“This step, unarguably, is in tandem with the vision of late Apagun Olumide, to make the course a destination course.

The tournament is expected to start with the Caddy’s Game, while the Pro game (invitational) will held on the 24th September 2021 and the main tournament on the 25th September 2021 will end the tournament program. There will be in conclusion a dinner and presentation of awards at the Conference Hotel, Abeokuta.