Abia Assembly: PDP kicks as minority party, LP produces Speaker

Abia State House of Assembly on Wednesday elected Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa of Labour Party as the new Speaker of the 8th Assembly, amid protest from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Infostride reports that the PDP controls the majority in the House.

The new Speaker, who is a new member, was elected unopposed by the members.

He was nominated by Hon Ucheonye Akachukwu of Aba Central constituency.

The House also elected Hon Austin Meregini of Umuahia East constituency as the Deputy Speaker.

Just like the Speaker, the new Deputy Speaker, Meregini is also a first time member of the House.

But crisis erupted in the House before the election as some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, protested against the Clerk, Mr John Pedro Irokansi, accusing him of allegedly denying their members the opportunity to be nominated.

Solomon Akpulonu of Obingwa East (PDP) who is a returning member shouted at the Clerk, accusing him of being disrespectful to him.

Before the election, Akpulonu was one of those predicted by some political pundits to emerge as the new Speaker based on his experience and being a legislator from Abia South.

Intrigues have been playing out on who should be the new Speaker as the ruling party in the State, LP has 10 members, while the PDP has 11 members.

Apart from producing 11 members, the PDP also has some returning members, while all the LP members in the House are men.

YPP has 2 members, while APC has 1 member.