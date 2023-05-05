Abia Assembly Speakership: Alex Otti warned to be wary of PDP

Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti, has been urged to be wary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in the state House of Assembly.

The Obidient Ambassadors Forum warned Otti that the recent crisis rocking the Abia House of Assembly is a prelude to what will transpire in the future in the State House of Assembly.

In a statement by its President, Chiezolam Nwankwo; Secretary Comrade Kingsley Uko, the group said Otti’s biggest challenge on assumption of office is who emerges as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

According to the statement: “We have alerted the Labour Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti of the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure that the incoming administration will have some challenges and constraints in the disperse of governance from May 29 2023.

“We are aware that the Governor-Elect is not taking a nap to ensure that good governance are put in place to end the agonies of Abians, but he should understand that there are bigger battles ahead, and he should know that the biggest challenge is who emerges the Speaker of 8th Assembly of Abia State House by June 2023.

“The opprobrium and infamy Rt Hon Chinedum Orji is facing today is traceable to the underground and tactical support the embattled Speaker gave to Dr Alex Otti to win the Abia 2023 governorship election against the PDP candidate Okey Ahiwe; there is evidence that unnamed PDP Governor from South /South zone has rounded up funds to Abia PDP for the impeachment of Rt Hon Chinedum Orji and the election of the new Speaker for Abia House of Assembly by June 2023 is the final battle.”

The group alleged that humongous funds have been mapped out for the emergence of a preferred Speaker to ensure that the sovereignty of the 8th Abia Assembly will put Otti on his toes and become an obstruction to his government’s policies and procedures to have accents and approvals,

The statement added: “Alex Otti should double his efforts and stop the celebration galore of his election victory and focus on the ongoing battles ahead of the emergence of who becomes the Speaker of the 8th Assembly of Abia State House of Assembly.

“We are aware of the reasons behind PDP’s choice of Erondu Jnr Erondu, Obingwa West or Emmanuel Emeruwa, Aba South, who is more of PDP than Labour irrespective of his endless denials. The earlier Otti makes a decision for whom to support, the better for the future of Abians.

“We are aware of the previous meetings in Uyo by PDP members Elect and their moles in Labour, we are aware of the ongoing consultations to entice the YPP and APC members Elect with tantalizing but mouthwatering offers, Obidients groups will not fold our arms and allow Senator Olusola Saraki’s episode of NAAS 2015 playout in Abia by June 2023, the warning signals are too obvious for the blind to see, Dr Alex Otti beware of the PDP Jokers, Emmanuel Emeruwa and Erondu Jnr Erondu.”