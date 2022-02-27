Abramovich Is Also Praying For Peace In Ukraine – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that the club’s statement that prays for peace in Ukraine reflects the views of Roman Abramovich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone at the club is praying for peace and Roman Abrahamovic is not exempted.

Tuchel added that the entire world is shocked about the situation in Ukraine and it is very unfortunate.

His words, “Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

“Absolutely, absolutely it includes him and this reflects my opinion and everyone else’s opinion in the club,”

“We haven’t had [a conversation], which is absolutely not unusual as I have had daily conversations with Petr Cech and very regular conversations with Marina [Granovskaia].”

“They’re both in charge of football and my understanding is they will stay in charge so that will not change a lot for me.”

“I did also not say that it was difficult, just it was a distraction because, of course, we’re aware, we’re watching the news, and people are concerned and like we said we are also a bit shocked of the situation in the Ukraine.”