Accord Party Chairman in Osun State Insists on Leadership Amid Allegations

Pastor Victor Akande, Chairman of the Accord Party in Osun State, has reiterated his position as the leader of the state chapter of the party, dismissing allegations against him as false and unfounded.

Akande clarified his stance in a conversation with the media on Tuesday, addressing claims made by some party members who had suspended him for alleged anti-party activities during an emergency meeting in Ile-Ife in March 2024.

The suspension, ratified by six executive council members and supported by 13 local government chairmen, accused Akande of unilateral decision-making and dictatorial behavior.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, attendees claimed Akande had taken decisions without consulting other state executive members and acted in a high-handed manner.

However, Akande refuted these allegations, asserting that he remains the recognised chairman of the Osun State Accord Party by both the party’s national secretariat and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Osun State Office.

He stated, “On the issue of anti-party activities, nothing of such happened. It is just baseless lies. Regarding palliatives, every party member received theirs, and there is evidence to prove that.

I am a pastor, very transparent, and can never be involved in diverting what does not belong to me.”

Akande further explained that his suspension was invalid, emphasizing that only the national secretariat has the authority to suspend him.

“My purported suspension does not hold water because only the national secretariat has the power to do so.

As it is, I still remain the recognised chairman both by the Accord Party national secretariat and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,” he said.

Addressing the appointment of Oluwakemi Awogbade as his deputy, Akande clarified, “I never appointed a woman friend, Oluwakemi Awogbade, as my deputy.

Three slots were left vacant during our congress to accommodate those groups that may join the party later.

And when Action Alliance members led by Kemi Awogbade joined the party, the position of Deputy Chairman was given to them.”

He also denied involvement in forgery of the party secretary’s signature and mentioned possessing an audio record to prove his innocence.

Akande concluded by stating that no decisions were made without the knowledge of the state executive committee members.