    Login
    Subscribe

    Adeleke: PDP notorious for rigging elections – Keyamo

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the sacking of the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by the election tribunal.

    Festus Keyamo
    Festus Keyamo

    Governor Adeleke’s victory was overturned on Friday by the election tribunal, declaring Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the authentic winner.

    Keyamo congratulated Oyetola, saying the PDP is well known for rigging elections.

    He wrote, “Congratulations, Governor Oyetola of Osun State. PDP & rigging are 5 & 6. All Nigerians must watch them in the forthcoming elections, too. They want to take us back to the dark days of ballot snatching and writing of results, despite the best efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

    See also  Buhari to tell Nigerians how he plans to create 3 million jobs per year on May 29

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply