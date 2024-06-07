I’d Like To Follow A Similar Coaching Path To Xabi Alonso’s At Bayer Leverkusen – Gundogan

Barcelona midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan has come out to share the management lessons he would take from Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely appreciates Pep’s football intelligence, Klopp‘s fatherly authority and Thomas Tuchel’s eye for detail ahead of football matches.

Gundogan added that he would love to follow a similar path to Xabi Alonso who took ideas from his coaching mentor, while adding his own touch to it.

His words, “I want to be a coach who can empathise with his players very well, but who also has football intelligence. I would like to follow a similar path to Xabi Alonso in Leverkusen. I met him in Manchester when he was watching Pep. He gives me the impression of being a very pleasant, authentic person who also gives his team a clear plan. I recognize elements of Pep’s philosophy, but also his own ideas. That commands my respect.

From Pep definitely the football intelligence, from Kloppo the fatherly authority, from Tuchel the training content and his eye for detail. Tuchel, for example, always paid a lot of attention to the position of the feet when receiving and carrying the ball.”

WOW.