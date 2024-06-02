Action Alliance Applauds Judiciary After Supreme Court Upholds Udeze’s Expulsion

The leadership of Action Alliance (AA) has expressed confidence in the Nigerian judiciary following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of an appeal by Mr. Kenneth Udeze, who challenged his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the party.

Kenneth Udeze had appealed his expulsion, despite earlier rulings by the Federal High Court in Abeokuta and the Court of Appeal in Ibadan that upheld the party’s decision.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment, ruled that Udeze, having been expelled from the party, lacked the locus standi to occupy the position of National Chairman.

This verdict affirmed Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje as the authentic chairman.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, National Chairman Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje stated, “It is absolute nonsense for politicians to resort to thuggery as a means of resolving crises. Above all, the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.”

Omo-Aje, accompanied by Woman Leader Hajiya Aisha Abdullahi, National Secretary Miller Orgwu, National Youth Leader Adeyemo Abdulwasiu, and Kwara State Chairman Oladele Sunday Whyte, called on politicians to see the judiciary as partners in progress rather than casting aspersions based on the perception that they cannot get justice from the courts.

Omo-Aje emphasized that thuggery and other alternatives to the judiciary would only lead to regret, urging the public to trust the judicial system’s credibility and merit.

“It is absolute nonsense to resort to thuggery because, in the end, you will still return to the court. One good thing about the judiciary is that if you have a judgment against you at the High Court, you can appeal to the Court of Appeal, where you have three better heads.

Even if you lose again, you can still appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The best bet for everyone is to trust the judiciary because it is still the best. We thank God Almighty for our victory at the Supreme Court. It has been a long journey, starting from the Federal High Court in Abeokuta.

We were victorious, but Barrister Kenneth Udeze appealed to the Court of Appeal in Ibadan,” he said.

Omo-Aje noted that Udeze’s appeal to the Court of Appeal also failed, prompting Udeze to appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

The Supreme Court ruling favored Omo-Aje once again, and he expressed gratitude for the lessons learned.

He declared that there is no longer any faction within Action Alliance, emphasizing that the party is now one big family under a single leadership, striving to move forward to greater heights in the country.