Action Alliance heading to court to nullify general elections

The Action Alliance (AA) party said it is heading to court to seek nullification of the entire general election, alleging unlawful exclusion of the party from the whole exercise.

The party’s authentic National Chairman, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, told the media that after the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner and President-elect, the party will be heading to court to seek total nullification of the exercise to ensure a fresh exercise in the country.

Omo-Aje explained that he was very determined to ensure justice is done, insisting that his party has a good ground to pursue the case to enable Nigerians to choose the best from the candidates seeking election.

According to him, there was no basis for excluding all his candidates from the race, describing the court as the hope for the aggrieved people to ensure that the right thing is done in the country.

The AA chairman said he told all the members of the party to boycott the presidential and National Assemblies polls of February 25, 2023, over the alleged exclusion of the constitutionally recognised candidates of the party until the right thing is done.

He added: “We have gone beyond the boycott as we have started preparations towards rigorous litigation for total nullification of the whole exercise since the authorities in charge of the election have refused to do the needful before embarking on the poll.”

Omo-Aje then called on all members of the party, their loyalists and teeming supporters across the country and beyond to be calm and remain law-abiding, believing that at the end of the day, victory would be ascertained because of his belief and confidence in the judiciary to listen to the cry of the party.