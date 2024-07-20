Adamawa APC Stakeholders Warn of Sinking Party

A group of stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has raised alarm over the state chapter’s declining unity and leadership issues, warning that the party is on the brink of disintegration.

At a general meeting held by the Tinubu/Shettima Foundation in Yola on Saturday, attendees from the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State voiced concerns about the prevailing disunity within the party and the lack of respect for dedicated members by the leadership.

According to reliable media outlets, the disunity within the party was cited as a significant factor in the APC’s loss of the governorship seat in 2019, after previously holding it since 2015.

Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde, chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Foundation, emphasized during a press interview at the meeting that unless the party’s internal issues are addressed, many members may defect to other parties.

“Anti-party activities are rampant, even among the leadership, while loyal members are treated with disdain,” Hammanjulde stated.

“This party is about to sink. We are now in a sinking boat, and if the stakeholders do not come to rescue us, the boat will sink very soon.”